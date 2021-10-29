Stifel Financial Corp Sells 2,788 Shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,788 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund were worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 85,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 26,712 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,819 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 26,619 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 9,432 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 147,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,581 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 40,946 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE CTR opened at $26.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.76. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.30 and a 52-week high of $28.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th.

About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund

ClearBridge MLP & Midstream Total Return Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It offers total-return oriented portfolio of primarily energy master limited partnerships (MLPs) and midstream entities. It also engages in the provision of the opportunity for attractive, tax-deferred distributions with a combined emphasis on capital appreciation.

