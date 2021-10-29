Stifel Nicolaus Boosts KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target to $440.00

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $403.00 to $440.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KLA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $366.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on KLA from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna increased their price target on KLA from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday. KGI Securities raised KLA from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on KLA from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $396.63.

KLA stock opened at $353.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $53.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. KLA has a 12 month low of $190.21 and a 12 month high of $388.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $339.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $327.01.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 30.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that KLA will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $304,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $146,227.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,174 shares of company stock worth $5,950,888. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in KLA by 1,022.2% during the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in KLA by 175.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in KLA by 1,916.7% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the third quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

