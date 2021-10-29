Stifel Nicolaus Downgrades YouGov (OTCMKTS:YUGVF) to Hold

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of YouGov (OTCMKTS:YUGVF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have $1,275.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of YUGVF stock opened at $17.98 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.60. YouGov has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $18.06.

Get YouGov alerts:

YouGov Company Profile

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for YouGov Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YouGov and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.