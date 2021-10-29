Stifel Nicolaus Downgrades YouGov (OTCMKTS:YUGVF) to Hold

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of YouGov (OTCMKTS:YUGVF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have $1,275.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of YUGVF stock opened at $17.98 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.60. YouGov has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $18.06.
YouGov Company Profile
Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?
Receive News & Ratings for YouGov Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YouGov and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.