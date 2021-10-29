Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) to Hold

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) was downgraded by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $112.00 price target on the coffee company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $130.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SBUX. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.41.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $113.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.84. Starbucks has a one year low of $85.45 and a one year high of $126.32. The company has a market capitalization of $133.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Starbucks will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 4,913 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,793 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 17,554 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 9,104 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,919 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.