Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Price Target to $150.00

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 56.12% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Zendesk in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Zendesk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.64.

Get Zendesk alerts:

NYSE ZEN traded down $22.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.08. The stock had a trading volume of 274,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,081. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.48 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.56. Zendesk has a one year low of $103.28 and a one year high of $166.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.77% and a negative return on equity of 31.88%. The company had revenue of $346.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.33 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Zendesk’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zendesk will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $376,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,962,599.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 7,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.32, for a total value of $906,709.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,721 shares of company stock valued at $14,698,797 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Zendesk by 86.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 269 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zendesk during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.