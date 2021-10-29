StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 123,047 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 2,702,949 shares.The stock last traded at $33.32 and had previously closed at $36.45.

A number of brokerages have commented on STNE. Susquehanna decreased their target price on StoneCo from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. HSBC cut their price target on StoneCo from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on StoneCo from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.80.

The stock has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.54 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.90 and a 200 day moving average of $56.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.62). StoneCo had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 36.49%. The firm had revenue of $613.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. StoneCo’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in StoneCo by 22.1% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 63.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 9.0% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 2.7% in the second quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 13,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of StoneCo in the first quarter valued at $26,000. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StoneCo Company Profile (NASDAQ:STNE)

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

