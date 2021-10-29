Stratec (ETR:SBS) Given a €129.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Stratec (ETR:SBS) has been assigned a €129.00 ($151.76) price target by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential downside of 6.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €153.00 ($180.00) price target on shares of Stratec in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Warburg Research set a €112.00 ($131.76) price target on shares of Stratec in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of ETR:SBS opened at €137.40 ($161.65) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion and a PE ratio of 40.06. Stratec has a 1-year low of €94.80 ($111.53) and a 1-year high of €147.40 ($173.41). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €132.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.80.

Stratec SE designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Instrumentation, Diatron, and Smart Consumables. The Instrumentation segment designs and manufactures automated analyzer systems, including service parts and consumables for clinical diagnostics and biotechnology customers.

