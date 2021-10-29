Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Receives $87.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SUBCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a 90.00 target price (down previously from 93.00) on shares of Subsea 7 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a 87.00 price objective (down previously from 92.00) on shares of Subsea 7 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Subsea 7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 21st. HSBC raised Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from 96.00 to 84.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, DNB Markets raised Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

SUBCY stock opened at $9.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.92 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.10. Subsea 7 has a fifty-two week low of $6.16 and a fifty-two week high of $11.49.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Subsea 7 had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.97%. Research analysts expect that Subsea 7 will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Subsea 7 SA engages in the provision of engineering and construction services to the offshore drilling industry. It provides cost-effective technical solutions to enable the delivery of complex projects in all water depths and challenging environments. The company was founded on March 10, 1993 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

