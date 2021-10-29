Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 28.97%.

SMMF stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.13. 50,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,733. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.59 million, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.01. Summit Financial Group has a 12 month low of $16.67 and a 12 month high of $27.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Summit Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.88%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SMMF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded Summit Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Summit Financial Group stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,643 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.06% of Summit Financial Group worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 26.52% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Financial Group

Summit Financial Group, Inc (West Virginia) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking and insurance services. It offers a wide range of community banking services, including demand, savings and time deposits; commercial, real estate and consumer loans; trust and wealth management services; and cash management services.

