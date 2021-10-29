Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) by 2.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,572,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 43,944 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Summit Hotel Properties were worth $14,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 237,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,714,000 after buying an additional 59,587 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,070,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,038,000 after buying an additional 155,907 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,152,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,705,000 after buying an additional 11,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 647,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,577,000 after buying an additional 67,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INN shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup cut shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Bank of America cut shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.10.

In other news, COO Craig J. Aniszewski sold 28,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total value of $256,445.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 503,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,591,181.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Daniel P. Hansen sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total transaction of $3,160,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of INN stock opened at $10.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $11.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.54.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 52.10% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%. Analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

