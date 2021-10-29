Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 81.0% from the September 30th total of 15,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Summit State Bank by 140.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Summit State Bank by 215.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,552 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in Summit State Bank by 16.4% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 79,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its position in Summit State Bank by 14.1% in the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 187,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 23,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.99% of the company’s stock.

SSBI stock opened at $17.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.15 million, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.85. Summit State Bank has a 1 year low of $11.47 and a 1 year high of $22.00.

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.57 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be given a $10.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 2.8%.

Summit State Bank (California)is a state chartered commercial bank. It provides an array of financial services to small & medium-sized businesses, their owners & employees, entrepreneurs, high net worth families, foundations, estates and individual consumers. The firm specializes in business services, personal accounts, nonprofit programs, and mobile banking ranging from lending.

