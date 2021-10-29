SUN Trading Down 99.9% Over Last 7 Days (SUN)

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. Over the last week, SUN has traded down 99.9% against the U.S. dollar. One SUN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0265 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges. SUN has a market cap of $152,338.63 and approximately $24.10 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001608 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.04 or 0.00070800 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.53 or 0.00071589 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.83 or 0.00096180 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62,295.76 or 1.00143911 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,367.13 or 0.07020400 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00021544 BTC.

SUN Coin Profile

SUN’s genesis date was September 7th, 2020. SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. SUN’s official website is sun.io/#/home . SUN’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f . SUN’s official Twitter account is @Sun_Coin_Net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment, which focuses on the DeFi potential of TRON. Designed as the quintessential Bitcoin equivalent on the TRON network, SUN features zero VC investments, zero PE investments, no pre-mining or reserves for the team, and is wholly operated by the community through its open-source smart contracts. The project hopes to use SUN to promote the vigorous development and possibilities of TRON's DeFi self-governance community. “

SUN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

