Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Given New C$40.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SU. CIBC lowered their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$48.00 to C$44.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$39.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Suncor Energy from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.23.

NYSE:SU traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.43. The stock had a trading volume of 305,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,600,644. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.69. Suncor Energy has a one year low of $10.67 and a one year high of $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 5.04%. Research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -60.91%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 34.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,574,915 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,283,196,000 after acquiring an additional 13,697,247 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,426,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,112,849,000 after acquiring an additional 165,194 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 3.3% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 32,674,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $813,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,554 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 10.5% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 24,237,215 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $580,512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 5.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,742,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $704,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,953 shares during the last quarter. 60.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

