Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Lifted to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $39.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their prior price target of $29.00.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Suncor Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. CIBC cut their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$48.00 to C$44.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Suncor Energy from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded Suncor Energy from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of NYSE SU opened at $25.91 on Thursday. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of $10.67 and a twelve month high of $25.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $38.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.58.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 3.1% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.5% in the second quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 117,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.1% in the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 34,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 6.1% in the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 14,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 4.1% in the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 23,083 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. 60.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

