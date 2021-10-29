Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Raised to “Buy” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has C$38.00 price objective on the stock.

SU has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares cut their price target on Suncor Energy from C$41.00 to C$36.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$43.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CSFB reissued an outperform rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Monday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$35.48.

TSE:SU traded up C$0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$32.78. The stock had a trading volume of 5,850,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,174,729. The company has a market cap of C$48.66 billion and a PE ratio of 33.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$25.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$26.77. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of C$14.77 and a 1-year high of C$32.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.21.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.54 billion. Research analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 3.6199997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.51%.

In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little bought 10,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$23.50 per share, with a total value of C$250,240.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 87,155 shares in the company, valued at C$2,047,863.60.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

