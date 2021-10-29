Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 128.72% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS.

NYSE:NOVA traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.93. 53,921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,222,287. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.34. Sunnova Energy International has a one year low of $23.65 and a one year high of $57.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.99 and a beta of 2.00.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sunnova Energy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Truist started coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sunnova Energy International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.72.

In other news, insider Michael P. Grasso sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $206,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 8,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $300,653.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,454 shares in the company, valued at $2,054,016.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 45,485 shares of company stock valued at $1,807,437 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sunnova Energy International stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) by 56.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 645,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231,784 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.58% of Sunnova Energy International worth $24,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.