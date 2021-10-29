Susquehanna International Group LLP Acquires New Position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR)

Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 27,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 28.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 89,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after buying an additional 19,675 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the second quarter valued at about $142,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the second quarter valued at about $522,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 12.8% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 181,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after buying an additional 20,478 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 5.7% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 170,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after buying an additional 9,101 shares during the period.

Shares of BUFR opened at $23.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.90. First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs has a twelve month low of $19.70 and a twelve month high of $25.03.

