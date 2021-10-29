Susquehanna International Group LLP Acquires New Stake in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)

Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,316 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.12% of First Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of THFF. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Financial by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 90,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after acquiring an additional 51,088 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 92,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,775,000 after buying an additional 36,744 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial by 135.7% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 43,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,971,000 after buying an additional 25,225 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $636,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 232,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,443,000 after buying an additional 14,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.59% of the company’s stock.

Get First Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of THFF stock opened at $42.44 on Friday. First Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $33.27 and a twelve month high of $47.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.07. First Financial had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 29.63%. Research analysts predict that First Financial Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About First Financial

First Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which is engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.