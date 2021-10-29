Susquehanna International Group LLP Makes New Investment in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:QVAL)

Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:QVAL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QVAL. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF by 78.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 8,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period.

BATS QVAL opened at $35.84 on Friday. Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF has a 12 month low of $24.64 and a 12 month high of $33.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.50.

