SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Price Target Raised to $790.00 at Stephens

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its price objective boosted by Stephens from $700.00 to $790.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

SIVB has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $559.09 price target on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $700.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $739.95.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SIVB stock opened at $716.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $609.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $576.85. The stock has a market cap of $40.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.04. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $264.60 and a 1 year high of $759.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.20. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 21.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 30.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.41, for a total value of $1,168,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.25, for a total transaction of $96,707.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,344 shares of company stock worth $1,360,861 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 103.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,428,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,351,549,000 after buying an additional 1,235,927 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $199,823,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 1,057.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 349,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,347,000 after buying an additional 319,110 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,619,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,570,549,000 after purchasing an additional 215,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,714,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,179,709,000 after purchasing an additional 162,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.