SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) PT Raised to $775.00 at Morgan Stanley

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $625.00 to $775.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $690.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $780.00 price target (up from $743.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $739.95.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $710.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $609.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $576.85. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $264.60 and a 1 year high of $759.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.04.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.20. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 21.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.47 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 30.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.41, for a total transaction of $1,168,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.27, for a total transaction of $95,334.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,360,861. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 80 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Renasant Bank grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.