SVB Leerink Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Universal Health Services in a report released on Wednesday, October 27th. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo now expects that the health services provider will earn $11.82 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $12.17. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Universal Health Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.92 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.69 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.98 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.98 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.24 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.78 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.99 EPS.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.60.

NYSE UHS opened at $126.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.20. Universal Health Services has a fifty-two week low of $103.35 and a fifty-two week high of $165.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $145.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.87.

Universal Health Services announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, July 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the health services provider to purchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.19%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,603 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

