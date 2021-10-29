Sylogist Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SYZLF) Short Interest Update

Sylogist Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SYZLF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a growth of 130.6% from the September 30th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.3 days.

OTCMKTS:SYZLF remained flat at $$9.45 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,548. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.46 and a 200 day moving average of $10.39. Sylogist has a twelve month low of $7.84 and a twelve month high of $14.35.

About Sylogist

Sylogist Ltd. provides enterprise resource planning solutions for public service organizations which include K-12 school districts/boards, public sector, non profit organizations, international non-governmental organizations, manufacturing and warehousing/distribution. The company was founded by William T.

