T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) PT Raised to $253.00

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) had its target price lifted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $234.00 to $253.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.52% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.07.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $215.29 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group has a 12 month low of $124.94 and a 12 month high of $224.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.84. The company has a market cap of $48.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 41.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,150 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total value of $238,855.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 8,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total transaction of $1,689,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,817 shares of company stock worth $3,622,239 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TROW. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 812.5% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 319.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

