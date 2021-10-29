Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 34.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 215,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,726 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.19% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $38,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MIK Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter valued at $5,440,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 885,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,778,000 after purchasing an additional 20,148 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.0% during the second quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 23,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 120.2% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 197,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,941,000 after purchasing an additional 107,736 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 21.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 71,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,550,000 after purchasing an additional 12,777 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $181.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.56. The firm has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.54. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $144.58 and a one year high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $711.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.64 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total transaction of $25,293.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,770,852.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TTWO has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist decreased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.30.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

