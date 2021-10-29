Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Price Target Increased to C$4.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on TNEYF. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tamarack Valley Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.08.

OTCMKTS:TNEYF opened at $2.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.12. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 1-year low of $0.54 and a 1-year high of $3.05.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. is an oil and gas exploration and production company, which engages in the identification, evaluation, and operation of resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Its portfolio includes Cardium Oil, and Viking Oil. The company was founded on March 6, 2002 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

