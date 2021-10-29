Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Shares Gap Down to $29.00

Shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.00, but opened at $27.82. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $27.55, with a volume of 52 shares trading hands.

TARS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.80.

Get Tarsus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.69. The firm has a market cap of $581.63 million and a P/E ratio of -6.54.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $22.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael Ackermann sold 5,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total value of $147,978.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aziz Mottiwala sold 2,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $57,434.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,289,196.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,656 shares of company stock valued at $725,010 in the last quarter. 33.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 52.0% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 686,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,901,000 after buying an additional 234,805 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $12,838,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 29.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 438,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,703,000 after buying an additional 98,559 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 56.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 426,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,347,000 after buying an additional 153,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,927,000. 63.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.