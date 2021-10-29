Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) traded down 6.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.14 and last traded at $2.14. 49,392 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,349,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.29.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TGB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taseko Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Taseko Mines from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$2.60 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Taseko Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.64.

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market cap of $610.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.69 and a beta of 2.49.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The business had revenue of $90.36 million during the quarter. Taseko Mines had a negative return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 2.47%. Analysts predict that Taseko Mines Limited will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Taseko Mines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in Taseko Mines by 284.7% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,597,939 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 1,922,639 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 76,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 160,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 32.8% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 40,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 18.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB)

Taseko Mines Ltd. operates as a mining company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in Gibraltar, Florence Copper, Aley Niobium, Yellowhead, New Prosperity, and Harmony projects. The company was founded on April 15, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.