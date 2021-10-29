Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Price Target Increased to $42.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) had its target price increased by Barclays from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on TMHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.70.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Shares of TMHC opened at $30.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Taylor Morrison Home has a 12 month low of $21.34 and a 12 month high of $33.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.93.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CFO C. David Cone sold 271,518 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $7,439,593.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,618,115.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,582,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $306,002,000 after purchasing an additional 216,673 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.0% during the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,376,567 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,049,000 after purchasing an additional 53,492 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 5.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,970,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,327,000 after purchasing an additional 254,544 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 18.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,984,582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,955,000 after purchasing an additional 468,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,770,534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,198,000 after purchasing an additional 47,933 shares in the last quarter. 90.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.