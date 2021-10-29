Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $27.57, but opened at $29.50. Taylor Morrison Home shares last traded at $30.98, with a volume of 10,030 shares trading hands.

The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley increased their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.70.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CFO C. David Cone sold 271,518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $7,439,593.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,618,115.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Huber Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 4,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.93. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile (NYSE:TMHC)

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.