TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Short Interest Down 54.4% in October

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,810,000 shares, a drop of 54.4% from the September 30th total of 12,750,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in TC Energy by 123.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in TC Energy during the third quarter worth about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in TC Energy by 25.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in TC Energy by 65.3% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in TC Energy during the second quarter worth about $64,000. 69.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRP stock opened at $54.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.25 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.43. TC Energy has a 52 week low of $38.80 and a 52 week high of $55.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter. TC Energy had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 16.25%. On average, analysts anticipate that TC Energy will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$68.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.25.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

