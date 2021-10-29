TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Given a C$63.00 Price Target by Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) has been given a C$63.00 price objective by equities researchers at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 6.60% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a C$66.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$74.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and set a C$63.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$68.47.

TSE:TRP opened at C$67.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.89, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$66.03 billion and a PE ratio of 32.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$61.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$61.34. TC Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$50.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$68.20.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.96 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$3.18 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that TC Energy will post 4.3000003 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mary Catharine Davis sold 1,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.99, for a total value of C$100,480.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,446 shares in the company, valued at C$146,731.14. Also, Director James Eckert bought 1,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$64.24 per share, with a total value of C$105,542.71. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$313,095.04. In the last three months, insiders have bought 2,284 shares of company stock worth $143,587 and have sold 11,465 shares worth $712,789.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

