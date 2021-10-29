TD Securities Increases Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Price Target to C$10.00

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an action list buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cormark lifted their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$7.40 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday. CIBC lifted their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment in a research note on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$6.50 to C$6.75 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corus Entertainment presently has an average rating of Strong Buy and an average target price of C$8.03.

CJR.B opened at C$5.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.33, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$5.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.96. Corus Entertainment has a 12 month low of C$3.48 and a 12 month high of C$6.54.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

