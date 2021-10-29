TD Securities Raises Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Price Target to C$54.00

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) had its price objective increased by research analysts at TD Securities from C$49.00 to C$54.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on AND. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$38.00 to C$39.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group to C$49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$38.00 to C$39.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Andlauer Healthcare Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$47.50.

Shares of TSE:AND opened at C$46.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.60, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$47.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$41.03. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a fifty-two week low of C$31.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$51.37. The firm has a market cap of C$1.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.68.

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.33. The company had revenue of C$107.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$110.55 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Andlauer Healthcare Group will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Company Profile

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.

