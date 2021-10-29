TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $30.30 target price on the stock.

TDCX stock opened at $27.62 on Tuesday. TDCX has a 12-month low of $18.53 and a 12-month high of $27.82.

TDCX Inc is a digital customer experience solutions provider for technology and blue-chip companies. It offers omnichannel CX solutions, sales and digital marketing services and content monitoring and moderation services. The company serves travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organisations, gaming, e-commerce and education sector.

