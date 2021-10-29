TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $98.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TECHTARGET, a leading online Information Technology media company, provides IT companies with ROI-focused marketing programs to generate leads, shorten sales cycles, and grow revenues. The company is also a leading provider of independent, peer and vendor content, a leading distributor of white papers, and a leading producer of vendor-sponsored Webcasts and Podcasts for the IT market. Its Web sites are complemented by numerous invitation-only events and two magazines. TechTarget provides proven lead generation and branding programs to numerous advertisers including Cisco, Dell, EMC, HP, IBM, Intel, Microsoft, SAP and Symantec. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on TechTarget from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Sidoti assumed coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a buy rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised TechTarget from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $94.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTGT opened at $91.78 on Tuesday. TechTarget has a fifty-two week low of $43.31 and a fifty-two week high of $101.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.56 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The information services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. TechTarget had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $63.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that TechTarget will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TechTarget news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 3,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total value of $233,715.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,616 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,161.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,153 shares of company stock valued at $8,094,016. Insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC grew its position in TechTarget by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in TechTarget by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in TechTarget by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,109 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in TechTarget by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,399 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in TechTarget by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,263 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

