Teekay LNG Partners Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:TGP)

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 6,453 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,148% compared to the typical volume of 287 call options.

Several brokerages recently commented on TGP. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Jonestrading cut shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. B. Riley cut shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $15.03 price target on shares of Teekay LNG Partners and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Teekay LNG Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.01.

Shares of TGP opened at $17.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. Teekay LNG Partners has a fifty-two week low of $10.12 and a fifty-two week high of $17.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.17.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $142.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.53 million. Teekay LNG Partners had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 35.78%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teekay LNG Partners will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. This is a positive change from Teekay LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Teekay LNG Partners’s payout ratio is presently 46.94%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,214,980 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $108,873,000 after acquiring an additional 195,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Teekay LNG Partners by 676.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,213,201 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,307,000 after buying an additional 1,056,868 shares during the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Teekay LNG Partners by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 431,824 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,715,000 after buying an additional 19,453 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Teekay LNG Partners by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 357,880 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after buying an additional 25,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBW Capital LLC raised its holdings in Teekay LNG Partners by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 314,734 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after buying an additional 21,439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.45% of the company’s stock.

About Teekay LNG Partners

Teekay LNG Partners LP provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: LNG, LPG and conventional tanker. The company was founded on November 3, 2004 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

