Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) Short Interest Update

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a growth of 163.2% from the September 30th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, All Season Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the period.

Get Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund alerts:

NYSE THQ opened at $24.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.48. Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $17.31 and a 1-year high of $25.92.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%.

About Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. The trust’s investment objective is to seek current income and long-term capital appreciation through investing in companies engaged in the healthcare industry, including equity securities, debt securities and pooled investment vehicles.

See Also: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.