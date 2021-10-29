Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The health services provider reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 46.86%. The firm had revenue of $521.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Teladoc Health updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $-0.730-$-0.530 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $-3.400-$-3.200 EPS.

Shares of TDOC traded up $2.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $151.88. 93,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,962,205. The firm has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.31 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.46. Teladoc Health has a 52-week low of $120.67 and a 52-week high of $308.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TDOC. Citigroup reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.85.

In other news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total transaction of $1,501,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total value of $274,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,637 shares of company stock valued at $2,857,885. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Teladoc Health stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 59.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,975,722 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,109,926 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.87% of Teladoc Health worth $494,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

