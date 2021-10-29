Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

TEF has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Telefónica in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays downgraded Telefónica from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $3.40 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.40.

Shares of NYSE TEF opened at $4.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.77. The company has a market cap of $24.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.80. Telefónica has a 12 month low of $3.22 and a 12 month high of $5.17.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 billion. Telefónica had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 22.73%. Sell-side analysts expect that Telefónica will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEF. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 347,032.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,981,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980,466 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefónica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,128,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,467,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,706,000 after purchasing an additional 620,802 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 308.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 755,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,315,000 after purchasing an additional 570,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 1,177.5% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 614,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 566,841 shares in the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Telefónica

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

