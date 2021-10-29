Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
TEF has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Telefónica in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays downgraded Telefónica from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $3.40 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.40.
Shares of NYSE TEF opened at $4.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.77. The company has a market cap of $24.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.80. Telefónica has a 12 month low of $3.22 and a 12 month high of $5.17.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEF. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 347,032.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,981,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980,466 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefónica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,128,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,467,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,706,000 after purchasing an additional 620,802 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 308.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 755,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,315,000 after purchasing an additional 570,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 1,177.5% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 614,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 566,841 shares in the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Telefónica
Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.
