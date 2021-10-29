Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Price Target to $25.00

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its target price trimmed by Telsey Advisory Group from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Under Armour from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Under Armour from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Under Armour from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Under Armour from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Under Armour from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.81.

NYSE UAA opened at $22.13 on Thursday. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $13.16 and a 52 week high of $26.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.06.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.18. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 127.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 191,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after acquiring an additional 107,291 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 479,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,143,000 after acquiring an additional 56,121 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 45,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 16,862 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 439,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,294,000 after acquiring an additional 27,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 544,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,524,000 after acquiring an additional 175,019 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

