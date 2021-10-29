TELUS Co. Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share (NYSE:TU)

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) – Equities research analysts at Cormark issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of TELUS in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen forecasts that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS.

TU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TD Securities increased their price target on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. CIBC decreased their price target on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on TELUS from C$29.25 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TELUS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.45.

Shares of TU opened at $23.01 on Thursday. TELUS has a 1 year low of $16.87 and a 1 year high of $23.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.15. The stock has a market cap of $31.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of TELUS in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of TELUS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,465 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of TELUS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its holdings in TELUS by 154.3% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 4,591 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.254 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. TELUS’s payout ratio is 126.58%.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

