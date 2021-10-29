TELUS International (Cda) (TSE:TIXT) Rating Reiterated by National Bankshares

National Bankshares reiterated their buy rating on shares of TELUS International (Cda) (TSE:TIXT) in a report published on Monday, TipRanks reports. National Bankshares currently has a C$51.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities started coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a buy rating and a C$40.00 target price for the company.

TIXT opened at C$47.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.98, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. TELUS International has a 1-year low of C$34.00 and a 1-year high of C$49.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.03.

TELUS International designs, builds and delivers next-generation digital solutions to enhance the customer experience (CX) for global and disruptive brands. The company’s services support the full lifecycle of its clients’ digital transformation journeys and enable them to more quickly embrace next-generation digital technologies to deliver better business outcomes.

