Tempur Sealy International, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:TPX)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th.

Tempur Sealy International has a dividend payout ratio of 11.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Tempur Sealy International to earn $3.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.9%.

Tempur Sealy International stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.73. 10,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,926,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.98. Tempur Sealy International has a 12 month low of $21.33 and a 12 month high of $50.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.43.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 142.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TPX. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.48.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, CEO Scott L. Thompson sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $9,870,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Clifford Buster III sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $1,800,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 240,200 shares of company stock worth $11,679,600 over the last 90 days. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,831,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,381 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.93% of Tempur Sealy International worth $71,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

