Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Holdings Lowered by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems reduced its position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TPX. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.6% in the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 41,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 50,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 24,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Scott L. Thompson sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $9,870,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Clifford Buster III sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $1,800,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 240,200 shares of company stock valued at $11,679,600 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TPX shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.68.

NYSE TPX opened at $45.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.43. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.33 and a 52-week high of $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.98.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 142.29% and a net margin of 12.21%. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

