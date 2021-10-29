Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Given New $54.00 Price Target at Truist

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) had its target price lifted by Truist from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.87% from the stock’s previous close.

TPX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.08.

TPX opened at $45.05 on Friday. Tempur Sealy International has a fifty-two week low of $21.33 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.98.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.03. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 142.29%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO H Clifford Buster III sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $1,800,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Scott L. Thompson sold 200,000 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total transaction of $9,870,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 240,200 shares of company stock valued at $11,679,600. 3.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 50.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,070,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708,898 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the first quarter valued at $61,695,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the first quarter valued at $59,347,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 16.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,424,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,771,000 after acquiring an additional 894,074 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 4.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,497,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,119,000 after acquiring an additional 768,391 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

