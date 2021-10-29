Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.02-0.03 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $143-145 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $142.02 million.Tenable also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.300-$0.310 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ TENB traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.25. The company had a trading volume of 32,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,439. Tenable has a 52 week low of $33.25 and a 52 week high of $58.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of -204.81 and a beta of 1.62.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. Tenable had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a negative return on equity of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $138.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Tenable will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Tenable from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. FBN Securities began coverage on Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.29.

In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 6,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $264,554.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,605,453.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $76,579.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,452 shares of company stock worth $5,105,501. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tenable stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 29.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,070,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240,686 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.00% of Tenable worth $44,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 85.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

