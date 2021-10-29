Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $51.75, but opened at $55.20. Tenable shares last traded at $54.15, with a volume of 19,071 shares traded.

The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 11.68% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. The company had revenue of $138.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Tenable’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. FBN Securities assumed coverage on Tenable in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Tenable from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Tenable from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.29.

In other news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,421 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $58,062.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 30,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,152.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,212 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $170,122.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 108,452 shares of company stock worth $5,105,501 in the last 90 days. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Tenable by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Tenable by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Tenable by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Tenable by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Tenable by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. 85.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -206.46 and a beta of 1.62.

Tenable Company Profile (NASDAQ:TENB)

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

