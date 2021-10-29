Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.290-$1.520 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.87 billion-$5.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.04 billion.Tenet Healthcare also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.150-$6.380 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:THC traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $71.77. 805,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 959,564. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 2.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.46. Tenet Healthcare has a twelve month low of $24.15 and a twelve month high of $76.15.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.90. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 60.15%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

THC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.50.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total value of $441,797.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,751 shares in the company, valued at $2,017,497.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 65,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total transaction of $4,516,422.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 84,709 shares of company stock worth $5,899,475. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tenet Healthcare stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 356.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 581,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 454,329 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.54% of Tenet Healthcare worth $38,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

