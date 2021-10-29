Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from Tennant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Tennant has increased its dividend payment by 6.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Tennant has a dividend payout ratio of 21.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Tennant to earn $4.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.5%.

NYSE TNC traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.46. The stock had a trading volume of 33,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,731. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.22. Tennant has a twelve month low of $58.08 and a twelve month high of $87.40.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $279.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.35 million. Tennant had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 4.61%. Tennant’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tennant will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Richard H. Zay sold 3,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total value of $264,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,115,081.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard H. Zay sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.94, for a total value of $116,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,708.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TNC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Tennant by 2,340.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Tennant by 8.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Tennant by 52.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,721,000 after buying an additional 24,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tennant in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

About Tennant

Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments; detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies; cleaning tools and supplies; and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.

